How can I contribute a manuscript to a Frontiers Research Topic?

If you have received a message asking you to contribute a manuscript to a Frontiers research topic, the next step is easy. Simply submit your manuscript through the standard Frontiers manuscript submission, but be sure to note that your submission is part of a Research Topic. Select the Research Topic to which you would like to contribute and proceed through the next steps of the manuscript submission process.

Even if you have not received a formal call for participation, your submission is still welcome. You should first submit an abstract (maximum one page) to the topic editor. You may do this through the relevant Research Topic homepage by clicking  “submit abstract.”  Following approval by the topic editor, you are welcome to submit the full manuscript.

For author guidelines and manuscript instructions, click here.

If you have any questions, please contact the Frontiers Editorial Office at: researchtopics@frontiersin.org

