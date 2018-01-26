Frontiers moves to new headquarters in Lausanne

A move to larger headquarters provides room for our growing team of engineers, journal managers and other specialists dedicated to delivering cutting-edge Open Science innovations and editorial support

Since its founding in 2007, Frontiers has grown from one journal and a handful of employees to nearly 60 journals and 370 employees in offices across 6 countries. In 2017, 90 dedicated specialists joined the company — and our team is set to grow further as we continually improve and expand our Open Science Platform.

To accommodate this growth, in early January the Lausanne headquarters moved from the Innovation Park at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne to a larger office in the center of the city.

Overlooking Lake Geneva, the modern new office remains entirely open space — essential to the Frontiers culture of openness and collaboration to spark ideas and drive innovation.

The office includes a large team of IT engineers. As an IT company, Frontiers has developed its entire Open Science platform in-house. This allows us to consistently innovate and develop an entire suite of powerful Open Science tools and Open Access publishing technologies.

The other major team is the Editorial Office, many of whom hold advanced scientific degrees and who support the Chief Editors in every aspect of managing their editorial boards.

Come visit our office

We look forward to welcoming you in our beautiful new headquarters — and to continuing to ensure that our editors, reviewers and authors have all the tools and support they need to produce high-quality, peer-reviewed research publications.

Frontiers Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34CH – 1005 Lausanne SwitzerlandView on Google Maps