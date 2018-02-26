Frontiers | Science News

New Frontiers editorial interface now live

Frontiers launches new digital tool for its authors, editors and reviewers to further facilitate rapid publication of high-quality research.

A new editorial interface was launched last month — My Frontiers — which helps authors, editors and reviewers to easily track the status of their manuscripts and assignments on the Frontiers publishing platform. A centralized, personal space, it provides a user-friendly, real-time overview of all editorial contributions, including articles submitted and editor/reviewer tasks.

This unique online tool was built by Frontiers’ in-house team of IT professionals, based on feedback from the academic community and extensive data analysis. By increasing clarity on article and task status, My Frontiers offers improved efficiency and speed to the review process.

As a technology-driven company, Frontiers constantly innovates around new digital services to empower researchers. With more features still to come, My Frontiers will reduce the amount of time spent tracking submissions, allowing you to spend more time doing research.

Take a tour of your My Frontiers page now!

