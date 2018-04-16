Frontiers | Science News

Pharmacology milestone: 3,000th article published today!

Frontiers in Pharmacology milestone: 3,000th article published!

Frontiers in Pharmacology is delighted to announce its 3,000th published article: a review by researchers from the University of Lisbon, Portugal, on the role of adenosine receptors in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALS is also known as motor neuron disease, of which Stephen Hawking had a rare, early-onset, slow-progressing form. The article provides meaningful insights into how adenosine receptors are involved in motor neuron dysfunctions at different ALS stages. This helps pave the way for future development of purinergic-based strategies to alter the progression of the disease.

Read the full article: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Adenosine ReceptorsBy Ana Maria Sebastião, Nádia H. Rei and Joaquim Alexandre Ribeiro

The article was submitted to the Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery section led by Prof Salvatore Salomone from the University of Catania. It is part of a special research collection on adenosine and other purinergic receptors — signalling molecules found in the cell membrane of almost all mammalian tissues and implicated in learning, memory, locomotion and sleep, among other functions.

Frontiers in Pharmacology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across disciplines, including basic and clinical pharmacology, medicinal chemistry, pharmacy and toxicology. Collaboration is a distinctive hallmark at Frontiers – and this fantastic publishing milestone is thanks to the cooperation between our authors, editors and reviewers.

We look forward to more achievements to come!

April 16, 2018

Emma Duncan

Frontiers news

Top news

Frontiers in Pharmacology

Journal news

