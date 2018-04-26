Join a workshop on the interaction between nanoparticles and the immune system

Interaction between nanomaterials and the immune system: medical exploitations and safety issues

9-10 July, 2018

Department of Biotechnology and Biosciences University of Milano-Bicocca

Join a workshop on the interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system, organized by Francesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Frontiers in Immunology andSIICA (Italian Society of Immunology, Clinical immunology and Allergology).

Discussions will include:

How the physicochemical characteristics of nanoparticles influence the interaction with and the activation of different components of the innate immune system

How nanoparticles can be exploited for the development of vaccines and for the development of immunosuppressive drugs to treat autoimmune diseases

Immunotoxicity and immune-related side effects of nanoformulations

Free registration: Send an email to siica.amministrazione@siica.it with subject line: “Registration to the nanoimmunology meeting – [NAME OF THE PARTICIPANT]”)

Deadline: 15 May 2018

Scientific program

Monday July 9, 2018

13:00-14:00 Registration

Introduction

14:00-14:05 Welcome addressFrancesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy

14:05-14:30 Brief introduction to nanomedicineMiriam Colombo, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy

Interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system

Chairs: Ivan Zanoni, Francesca Granucci

14:30-15:00 The Janus face of the interaction of engineered nanomaterials with macrophages.Diana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy

15:00-15:30 Graphene-based materials: interactions with cells of the innate immune system.Bengt Fadeel, Karolinska Institute Stockholm, Sweden

15:30-16:00 How condensation and organization of molecules at the nanoparticle surface adjust immune responses.Victor Puntes, Catalan Institue of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Barcelona, Spain

16:00-16:30 Nanomaterials and type 2 immune responses.Albert Duschl, Salzburg University, Salzburg Austria

16:30-17:30 Coffee break

17:30-17:45 Short talk from a selected abstract

17:45-18:00 Short talk from a selected abstract

Tuesday July 10, 2018

Nanomedical applications

Chairs: Davide Prosperi, Diana Boraschi

09:00-09:30 Manipulating leukocytes function with RNAi.Dan Peer, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv Israel

09:30-10:00 Virus-like particle based vaccines against chronic diseases.Martin Bachmann, Oxford University, Oxford UK

10:00-11:30 Coffee break and poster viewing

11:30-12:00 Nanocarriers for the delivery of antigens and monoclonal antibodiesMaria José Alonso, CIMUS, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

12:00-12:30 Pig: an unreliable animal model for assessing infusion reactions to nanomedicinesS. Moein Moghimi, Durham University, Durham UK

12:30-12:45 Short talk from a selected abstract

12:45-13:00 Short talk from a selected abstract

13:00-13:15 Concluding remarksDiana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy