- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Join a workshop on the interaction between nanoparticles and the immune system
Join a workshop on the interaction between nanoparticles and the immune system
Interaction between nanomaterials and the immune system: medical exploitations and safety issues
9-10 July, 2018
Department of Biotechnology and Biosciences University of Milano-Bicocca
Join a workshop on the interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system, organized by Francesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Frontiers in Immunology andSIICA (Italian Society of Immunology, Clinical immunology and Allergology).
Discussions will include:
How the physicochemical characteristics of nanoparticles influence the interaction with and the activation of different components of the innate immune system
How nanoparticles can be exploited for the development of vaccines and for the development of immunosuppressive drugs to treat autoimmune diseases
Immunotoxicity and immune-related side effects of nanoformulations
Free registration: Send an email to siica.amministrazione@siica.it with subject line: “Registration to the nanoimmunology meeting – [NAME OF THE PARTICIPANT]”)
Deadline: 15 May 2018
Scientific program
Monday July 9, 2018
13:00-14:00 Registration
Introduction
14:00-14:05 Welcome addressFrancesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy
14:05-14:30 Brief introduction to nanomedicineMiriam Colombo, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy
Interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system
Chairs: Ivan Zanoni, Francesca Granucci
14:30-15:00 The Janus face of the interaction of engineered nanomaterials with macrophages.Diana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy
15:00-15:30 Graphene-based materials: interactions with cells of the innate immune system.Bengt Fadeel, Karolinska Institute Stockholm, Sweden
15:30-16:00 How condensation and organization of molecules at the nanoparticle surface adjust immune responses.Victor Puntes, Catalan Institue of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Barcelona, Spain
16:00-16:30 Nanomaterials and type 2 immune responses.Albert Duschl, Salzburg University, Salzburg Austria
16:30-17:30 Coffee break
17:30-17:45 Short talk from a selected abstract
17:45-18:00 Short talk from a selected abstract
Tuesday July 10, 2018
Nanomedical applications
Chairs: Davide Prosperi, Diana Boraschi
09:00-09:30 Manipulating leukocytes function with RNAi.Dan Peer, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv Israel
09:30-10:00 Virus-like particle based vaccines against chronic diseases.Martin Bachmann, Oxford University, Oxford UK
10:00-11:30 Coffee break and poster viewing
11:30-12:00 Nanocarriers for the delivery of antigens and monoclonal antibodiesMaria José Alonso, CIMUS, Santiago de Compostela, Spain
12:00-12:30 Pig: an unreliable animal model for assessing infusion reactions to nanomedicinesS. Moein Moghimi, Durham University, Durham UK
12:30-12:45 Short talk from a selected abstract
12:45-13:00 Short talk from a selected abstract
13:00-13:15 Concluding remarksDiana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy