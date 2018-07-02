Frontiers and Örebro University form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

Örebro University (Örebro universitet) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from Örebro University will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Örebro University. Please see the open access page for more information.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Örebro University’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the Örebro University Library, and if confirmed, the 10% discounted invoice will be sent to your department via the Library.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Örebro University Library at biblioteket@oru.se

