Frontiers and Umeå University form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

Under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, Umeå University will cover article processing charges (APCs) for eligible authors, publishing in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article, affiliated with Umea University. Please see the Open Access Publishing page for more information.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Umeå University’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Umeå University Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Umeå University Library at diva@ub.umu.se.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.