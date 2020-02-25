Frontiers and University of Bergen form open access publishing agreement

University of Bergen (Universitetet i Bergen / UIB) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, University of Bergen will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the University of Bergen will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with University of Bergen.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_University of Bergen’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with University of Bergen, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by University of Bergen upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Library’s Open Access page or contact e-ressurser@ub.uib.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.