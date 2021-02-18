Frontiers and the University of Oslo form open access publishing agreement

The University of Oslo supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the University of Oslo will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. As part of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the University of Oslo will benefit from a 10% membership discount.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Oslo.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select 'University of Oslo' as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the University of Oslo upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Oslo's OA page or contact the University Library at openaccess@ub.uio.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.