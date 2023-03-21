Frontiers | Science News

Norway renews national deal with Frontiers

Frontiers announces that its national agreement with Norway, first signed in 2020, has been renewed for 2023.

The agreement, signed by the Norwegian Agency for Shared Services in Education and Research​​ (Sikt), simplifies the publishing process for Norwegian researchers who publish in Frontiers’ journals.

Ronald Buitenhus, head of institutional partnerships at Frontiers, said: “Frontiers is delighted to continue to support Norway in the transition to open science through the renewal of this agreement. We look forward to continuing our work together to empower research communities and accelerate the impact of science in society.”

Currently 36 institutions and research centers benefit from the terms of the agreement. New institutions can register to participate at any time and there is no annual fee to join. 

What are the benefits of joining the partnership?

Frontiers streamlines the publishing process for researchers and their institutions with tailored, flexible, and financially sustainable models. It offers a proprietary workflow and dashboard that provide new insights, transparency, and confidence.  

New members will benefit from:  

  • national discount on article processing chargers (APCs) 

  • centralized, flexible invoicing 

  • payment options 

  • a dedicated account manager supporting library staff.

For more information about participating in the agreement email institutions@frontiersin.org

Current participants include:

  • Akershus University Hospital 

  • Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority 

  • Norwegian Institute of Public Health 

  • Fafo Research Foundation 

  • Norwegian Business School 

  • Institute of Marine Research 

  • Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences 

  • Institute for Social Research 

  • Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research 

  • NILU - Norwegian Institute for Air Research 

  • Nofima - The Food Research Institute 

  • NORCE - Norwegian Research Centre AS 

  • Nord University 

  • Norwegian Geotechnical Institute 

  • Norwegian School of Sport Sciences 

  • Norwegian Institute for Nature Research 

  • Norwegian Institute for Water Research 

  • Norwegian Institute for International Affairs 

  • NUBU - Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development 

  • SINTEF AS 

  • Sykehuset Ostfold 

  • Soerlandet Hospital 

  • Institute of Transport Economics 

  • University of Oslo (includes Oslo University Hospital) 

  • UiT - The Arctic University of Norway 

  • University of Agder 

  • University of Bergen 

  • University of Stavanger 

  • University of South-Eastern Norway 

  • Vestre Viken Hospital Trust 

  • Norwegian Veterinary Institute 

  • Norwegian University of Science and Technology 

  • Norwegian Centre for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies (NKVTS) 

  • Kristiania University College 

  • OsloMet - Oslo Metropolitan University

To determine whether your institution is a partner, consult your librarian or visit our website

About Sikt 

Sikt is the Norwegian Agency for Shared Services in Education and Research. Established in 2022, this public administrative body supports the Ministry of Education and Research of Norway in its goals. Sikt aims for solid access to infrastructure and shared services, data sharing for innovation and open research. 

About Frontiers 

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.3 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.

