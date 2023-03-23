Oslo Metropolitan University forms open access publishing agreement with Frontiers  

Image: Skjalg Bøhmer Vold/OsloMet

We are delighted to announce that Oslo Metropolitan University (OsloMet) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from Oslo Metropolitan University will benefit from a 10% partnership discount under the terms of the Sikt Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Oslo Metropolitan University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Authors affiliated with OsloMet should use their OsloMet email address and be the corresponding author for their manuscript. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with OsloMet and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to you via Oslo Metropolitan University library.

If you are a faculty member seeking additional funding, you must apply at https://ansatt.oslomet.no/publiseringsfond and meet all criteria stated therein.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact ub.forskningsstøtte@oslomet.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.