Frontiers and Lund University form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

Under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, Lund University (Lunds universitet) will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of Lund University.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Lund University’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with Lund University Library, and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to the Library, who will bill your local cost centre for 50% of the remaining cost, provided that you have applied for and have been granted support from Lund University’s central APC fund.

Please use this form for the APC application.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Lund University Library at publicera@lub.lu.se.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

Related Content