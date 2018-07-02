Frontiers and the University of Gävle form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

The University of Gävle (Högskolan i Gävle) supports their authors publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from the University of Gävle will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘University of Gävle’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Gävle Library, and if confirmed, the discounted APC invoice will be paid by the Library.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the University of Gävle Library at openaccess@hig.se.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.