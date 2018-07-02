Frontiers and the University of Gothenburg form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

Under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the University of Gothenburg (Göteborgs universitet) will receive a 10% discount on Article Processing Charges for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the University of Gothenburg.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘the University of Gothenburg’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Gothenburg University Library, and if confirmed, the Library will invoice you for the APC with a 10% discount.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Gothenburg University Library at esupport@ub.gu.se.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.