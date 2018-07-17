Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Immunology — This month’s trending research

Mock-up image of Frontiers in Immunology landing page displayed on a Macbook, placed on a wooden desk, with a notebook, cup of coffee and iPhone next to it

Stay up-to-date with top Immunology research

Are you up to speed on the top research being published in Frontiers in Immunology?

Featured Article

What if all the research on NK cell-based cancer therapy was summarized into one paper? This is what Sebastian Carotta has done in his Review entitled Targeting NK Cells for Anticancer Immunotherapy: Clinical and Preclinical Approaches.

Figure showing the regulation of NK cell activity

Credit: Carotta S (2016) Targeting NK Cells for Anticancer Immunotherapy: Clinical and Preclinical Approaches. Front. Immunol. 7:152. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2016.00152

This Review is part of the Research Topic The second life of Natural Killer (NK) cells hosted by:

Trending Research

Also, don’t miss the following:

Section: Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy

Section: Inflammation

Section: Molecular Innate Immunity

Section: Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics

Follow Frontiers in Immunology on Twitter

For the latest research, subscribe to Article Alerts on Frontiers in Immunology

Related Content

Post related info

July 17, 2018

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Health

Top news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content