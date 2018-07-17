- Science News
- Health
- Frontiers in Immunology — This month’s trending research
Frontiers in Immunology — This month’s trending research
Stay up-to-date with top Immunology research
Are you up to speed on the top research being published in Frontiers in Immunology?
Featured Article
What if all the research on NK cell-based cancer therapy was summarized into one paper? This is what Sebastian Carotta has done in his Review entitled Targeting NK Cells for Anticancer Immunotherapy: Clinical and Preclinical Approaches.
Credit: Carotta S (2016) Targeting NK Cells for Anticancer Immunotherapy: Clinical and Preclinical Approaches. Front. Immunol. 7:152. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2016.00152
This Review is part of the Research Topic The second life of Natural Killer (NK) cells hosted by:
Trending Research
Also, don’t miss the following:
Section: Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
The PD1:PD-L1/2 Pathway from Discovery to Clinical Implementation
Lactate Contribution to the Tumor Microenvironment: Mechanisms, Effects on Immune Cells and Therapeutic Relevance
Section: Inflammation
Neutrophil Extracellular Traps and Its Implications in Inflammation: An Overview
Section: Molecular Innate Immunity
Macrophage Metabolism As Therapeutic Target for Cancer, Atherosclerosis, and Obesity
Section: Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics
Decoding the Human Immunoglobulin G-Glycan Repertoire Reveals a Spectrum of Fc-Receptor- and Complement-Mediated-Effector Activities
Follow Frontiers in Immunology on Twitter
For the latest research, subscribe to Article Alerts on Frontiers in Immunology