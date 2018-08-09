Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Microbiology — This Month’s Trending Research

Dissemination of Antimicrobial Resistance in Microbial Ecosystems through Horizontal Gene Transfer

This Review provides an overview of the resistome (collection of all antibiotic resistance genes) of various environments and unravels to what extent these environments can act as a reservoir to spread antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) to pathogenic bacteria.

Credit: von Wintersdorff CJH, Penders J, van Niekerk JM, Mills ND, Majumder S, van Alphen LB, Savelkoul PHM and Wolffs PFG (2016) Dissemination of Antimicrobial Resistance in Microbial Ecosystems through Horizontal Gene Transfer. Front. Microbiol. 7:173. doi: 10.3389/fmicb.2016.00173

This Review is part of the Research Topic Surveying Antimicrobial Resistance, Approaches, Issues, and Challenges to overcome hosted by:

Specialty: Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy

Specialty: Fungi and their Interactions

Specialty: Infectious Diseases

Specialty: Microbial Symbiosis

Specialty: Virology

August 09, 2018

Health

Life sciences

Top news

