Open access and its global reach: Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti and Amal Amer lead new Microbes and Innate Immunity specialty

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is pleased to announce the launch of its latest section, Microbes and Innate Immunity, led by Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amal Amer of Ohio State University.

Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti, Chief Editor of Microbes and Innate Immunity

Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti

Hailed as one of the world’s most highly-cited researchers, says her aim as Chief Editor is to provide a common platform for researchers working on diverse aspects of antimicrobial innate immunity. On access to research in this new specialty area, she says: “A huge burden of infectious diseases is still in developing countries and fostering basic research in these areas is critical for public health globally. Providing free access to the latest research and developments in antimicrobial immunity will no doubt benefit the researchers and students in small institutions or research programs throughout the world.”

“Authors will not only gain the wide visibility for their study after publication but also benefit from other advantages like transparent peer review and rapid publication that comes with publishing in Frontiers. By providing open access, anyone can access the publications regardless of their institutional affiliations or geographic location,” she continues.

Amal Amer, Chief Editor of Microbes and Innate Immunity

Amal Amer

Microbes and Innate Immunity publishes research on the initial microbial sensing by the host, and the innate immune response and its modulation upon infection by human and zoonotic microbial pathogens, including bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Amal Amer and Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti join Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology’s outstanding board of Specialty Chief Editors.

Microbes and Innate Immunity is now open for submissions and is accepting Research Topic proposals.

Frontiers journals have some of the highest citation rates. Among the world’s 20 largest publishers in 2017, Frontiers ranks 4th most-cited with an average of 3.65 citations per article.  In total, Frontiers articles have received more than 700,000 citations to date.

