The art within Microbiology, and a coloring book

Frontiers in Microbiology specialty sections are turned into fun illustrations. Enjoy, download and color them!

— by Chloe Schmidt

Frontiers in Microbiology Art Gallery

Frontiers in Microbiology is the largest and second most-cited open-access journal in the category of Microbiology, based on our analysis of the 2015 Journal Citation Report (Thomson Reuters, 2016). Along with our other journal in the field, Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, Frontiers in Microbiology is comprised of 16 specialty sections that seek to cover all areas of microbiology.

We depicted the microbiology specialty sections in the artistic interpretations in the gallery below — and make these available for download as a coloring book, please see below.

The building blocks of our sections are article collections called Research Topics. Research Topics delve into more specialized subjects and are proposed, organized and hosted by Guest Associate Editors.

If there is a particular area of research that you feel warrants deeper exploration, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us about creating a proposal at: microbiology@frontiersin.org

Cellular and Infection Microbiology

Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy

Aquatic Microbiology

Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology

Extreme Microbiology

Food Microbiology

Fungi and their Interactions

Infectious Diseases

Microbial Immunology

Microbial Physiology and Metabolism

Microbial Symbioses

Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology

Microbiotechnology, Ecotoxicology and Bioremediation

Plant Microbe Interactions

Systems Microbiology

Terrestrial Microbiology

Virology

Coloring Book download and instructions:

Print one for your kids, your stressed colleagues, or yourself. We want to see your creations! Tweet them at @FrontMicrobiol using the hashtag #ColorMeMicrobe

P.S. Check out our journal for kids, too: Frontiers for Young Minds

PDF download here.

To print as a booklet, open the PDF in Adobe Reader and select the print options below: