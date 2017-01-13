The art within Microbiology, and a coloring book

- Science News
Frontiers in Microbiology specialty sections are turned into fun illustrations. Enjoy, download and color them!
— by Chloe Schmidt
Frontiers in Microbiology Art Gallery
Frontiers in Microbiology is the largest and second most-cited open-access journal in the category of Microbiology, based on our analysis of the 2015 Journal Citation Report (Thomson Reuters, 2016). Along with our other journal in the field, Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, Frontiers in Microbiology is comprised of 16 specialty sections that seek to cover all areas of microbiology.
We depicted the microbiology specialty sections in the artistic interpretations in the gallery below — and make these available for download as a coloring book, please see below.
The building blocks of our sections are article collections called Research Topics. Research Topics delve into more specialized subjects and are proposed, organized and hosted by Guest Associate Editors.
If there is a particular area of research that you feel warrants deeper exploration, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us about creating a proposal at: microbiology@frontiersin.org
Cellular and Infection Microbiology
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology
Microbial Physiology and Metabolism
Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology
Microbiotechnology, Ecotoxicology and Bioremediation
Coloring Book download and instructions:
Print one for your kids, your stressed colleagues, or yourself. We want to see your creations! Tweet them at @FrontMicrobiol using the hashtag #ColorMeMicrobe
P.S. Check out our journal for kids, too: Frontiers for Young Minds
PDF download here.
To print as a booklet, open the PDF in Adobe Reader and select the print options below: