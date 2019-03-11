Call for Editors: be a part of the largest community of Microbiologists

Frontiers | Science News

Thanks to our stellar international Editorial Board and Authors, Frontiers in Microbiology is the worlds’ most cited microbiology journal. Are you looking for the opportunity to work with leaders in the field, shape the research published in the leading journal in microbiology, and contribute to microbial research? Then contact us to find more at microbiology@frontiersin.org

Contact the Editorial Office to find out how you can get involvedWrite to microbiology@frontiersin.org

Frontiers in Microbiology is recruiting Associate and Review Editors in all specialties. As an Associate Editor you steer the development of the journal’s published research and oversee the collaborative peer review process. As a Review Editor, you get the opportunity to review some of the most cutting-edge research in the field and make use of your expertise to work with other researchers in microbiology.

Wondering if this is for you? 

If you’re a senior researcher, with a strong publication record in international, peer reviewed journals and have editorial experience, you may be suited to collaborating with us as an Associate Editor. Typically, you’re an associate professor or more experienced, or hold an equivalent position of equal standing in your field.

If you hold a PhD with several years of post-doctoral experience, or an equivalent degree with several additional years of academic work, you might be eligible to become a Review Editor. Review Editors should have a recognized affiliation and a proven publication record in the specialty area.

More information here under ‘Editorial Roles’.

Frontiers in Microbiology  leads in microbiology citations & ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles. See full analysis

