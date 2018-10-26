Frontiers and the Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg (Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg; MLU) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University Library of the MLU Halle-Wittenberg supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, MLU has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from MLU may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Science team at the University Library of the MLU, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, MLU will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage MLU authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University Library of the MLU, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Open Science at MLU or contact openscience@bibliothek.uni-halle.de

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.