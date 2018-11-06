Frontiers | Science News

10 articles showcasing accessible science for kids

Why is 10 such an amazing number? Well, Pythagoras considered 10 to be the most sacred number, crabs have 10 appendages, and Frontiers is having its 10th Birthday this year. At Frontiers for Young Minds we decided to join in on that celebration by presenting you with 10 articles showcasing accessible science for kids and teens.

– By Hedwig Ens

At the Editorial Office of Frontiers for Young Minds we support scientists in making their research accessible for a younger audience. As a community, we thereby help to create a library of freely accessible scientific articles that are simplified, yet scientifically correct, and understandable for kids and teens. An outcome that we think deserves to be celebrated every day.

When asked to pick 10 great articles to join the celebrations, we knew it would be tricky to narrow it down to only 10. As every article is a showcase of immense dedication from the authors, editors, and young reviewers involved, and all merit an audience.

So instead, we decided to base our selection on articles spanning a diverse range in topics that could be used as a starting point for (young) readers to discover the journal – with articles written by a diversity of authors, and reviewed by a diversity of young reviewers.

Check out the 10 articles we selected and discover how each of them covers an intriguing scientific discovery or concept.

We hope you’ll find something new and exciting to share in every one of these articles. Want to read more of our fascinating articles? Have a look at what our different sections have to offer: Astronomy and Space ScienceBiodiversityEarth and its ResourcesHealthMathematics, and Neuroscience.

Interested in adapting your research for kids and teens? See our Author Guidelines and email us at kids@frontiersin.org to get started!

Related Content

Post related info

November 06, 2018

FF

Frontiers for Young Minds

Post categories

Young Minds

Related Subjects

Frontiers for Young Minds

Science for kids

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content