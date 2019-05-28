Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers and University of Duisburg-Essen form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that University of Duisburg-Essen (Universität Duisburg-Essen) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University Library of the University of Duisburg-Essen supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of Duisburg-Essen has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, the University of Duisburg-Essen contributes to the publication fees for corresponding authors who are members of the UDE and wish to publish in one of the Frontiers journals.

Due to their membership in the UDE, corresponding authors of the UDE receive a 10% discount on the list price.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_University of Duisburg-Essen’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Duisburg-Essen, and if confirmed, a 10% discount will be applied to the invoice.

For more information about UDE’s Open Access policy, guidelines, and funding requirements, please visit https://www.uni-due.de/ub/publikationsdienste/oa_foerderung.php.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

May 28, 2019

Frontiers news

Open Access publishing agreements

