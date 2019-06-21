Frontiers | Science News

Professors Chalip and Taylor lead new specialty on Sports Management and Marketing

Fans cheering at a football match

Sports Management and Marketing, a new specialty in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is being led by Professor Laurence Chalip and Professor Tracy Taylor.

Tracy Taylor

Led by Chief Editors Professor Laurence Chalip (George Mason University, United States) and Professor Tracy Taylor (University of Technology Sydney, Australia), this specialty will publish high-quality research on contemporary sport management and marketing issues, focusing specifically on expanding the breadth of discourse about the industry. Examining sport in varied cultural, national, and geographic contexts, as well as work of previously under-studied sport settings is especially encouraged.

More research needed on using sport as a tool for environmental protection

Laurence Chalip

“Few issues are as trenchant as contemporary environmental challenges. We have begun to recognize that sport can exacerbate environmental risks, and we have begun work on curbing sport’s most significant contributions to environmental problems, such as pollution, carbon emissions, soil compaction, etc. Those matters do require more study, but they are merely palliatives. We have yet to envision ways to use sport as a tool for environmental protection and recovery. If sport is to be sustained well into the 21st century, those potentials need to be envisioned and explored,” says Professor Chalip.

Managing and marketing sport for good

Sports Management and Marketing will provide a forum for work that advances the management and marketing of sport in ways that enhance the contributions sport can make to the lives of individuals, communities, regions, nations, and beyond. This aspect of sport is a major motivator for Professor Chalip to pursue research in this area: “Many claims are made about the positive roles that sport can play for physical health, economic development, national pride, positive socialization of young people, and social integration of communities. Sport can indeed contribute to all those things, but whether we obtain the desired benefits of sport depends on how we manage and market it. That fascinates me.”

