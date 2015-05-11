Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology open for submissions in Frontiers in Medicine

Frontiers | Science News

Today marks the launch of Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology, a new specialty section in the open-access journal Frontiers in Medicine. The specialty section is led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Zsolt Molnár, University of Szeged, Hungary.

“Intensive care medicine and anesthesiology are two of the fastest developing fields in medicine. Although they are two separate specialties in many countries, the training remains the same and undoubtedly there are several overlaps between the two.” – Prof Molnár.

Frontiers in Medicine is part of Frontiers’ open-science platform and research network. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014, and with 50,000 editors, 100,000 authors and nearly 30,000 articles published, Frontiers is one of the leading open access publishers in the world. The Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology specialty section was created to meet the growing demand of research being conducted in this area.

“With Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology, we hope to build a community of scientists interested in critical care in general and perioperative critical care especially, and who welcome the constructive and fair criticism provided by the Frontiers review process.” – Prof Molnár.

The editorial board of Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology is composed of the following Associate Editors:

  • Prof Alan Šustić, University Hospital Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia

  • Prof Cesar Aldecoa, Hospital Universitario Rio Hortega, Valladolid, Spain

  • Prof Daniela Filipescu, Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest, Romania

  • Prof Evangelos Giamarellos-Bourboulis, University of Athens Medical School, Athens, Greece

  • Prof Francisco Javier Belda, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain

  • Dr Ismail Cinel, Marmara University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey

  • Dr Jan Beneš, Charles University in Prague, Prague, Czech Republic

  • Prof Mikhail Kirov, Northern State Medical University, Arkhangelsk, Russia

  • Dr Mitja Lainscak, University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia

  • Dr Nicole Juffermans, Academic Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

  • Prof Radmilo Janković, University of Niš, Niš, Serbia

  • Prof Samir Sakka, Witten/Herdecke University, Köln, Germany

  • Dr Shaman Jhanji, Royal Marsden Hospital, London, United Kingdom

  • Dr Takashi Tagami, Nippon Medical School, Tokyo, Japan

If you are interested in becoming either an Associate Editor or Review Editor for Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology please contact medicine.editorial.office@frontiersin.org for more information. We look forward to hearing from you!

Related Content