Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology open for submissions in Frontiers in Medicine

Today marks the launch of Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology, a new specialty section in the open-access journal Frontiers in Medicine. The specialty section is led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Zsolt Molnár, University of Szeged, Hungary.

“Intensive care medicine and anesthesiology are two of the fastest developing fields in medicine. Although they are two separate specialties in many countries, the training remains the same and undoubtedly there are several overlaps between the two.” – Prof Molnár.

Frontiers in Medicine is part of Frontiers’ open-science platform and research network. The journal series won the Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing by the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers in 2014, and with 50,000 editors, 100,000 authors and nearly 30,000 articles published, Frontiers is one of the leading open access publishers in the world. The Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology specialty section was created to meet the growing demand of research being conducted in this area.

“With Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology, we hope to build a community of scientists interested in critical care in general and perioperative critical care especially, and who welcome the constructive and fair criticism provided by the Frontiers review process.” – Prof Molnár.

The editorial board of Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology is composed of the following Associate Editors:

Prof Alan Šustić , University Hospital Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia

Prof Cesar Aldecoa , Hospital Universitario Rio Hortega, Valladolid, Spain

Prof Daniela Filipescu , Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest, Romania

Prof Evangelos Giamarellos-Bourboulis , University of Athens Medical School, Athens, Greece

Prof Francisco Javier Belda , University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain

Dr Ismail Cinel , Marmara University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey

Dr Jan Beneš , Charles University in Prague, Prague, Czech Republic

Prof Mikhail Kirov , Northern State Medical University, Arkhangelsk, Russia

Dr Mitja Lainscak , University of Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Dr Nicole Juffermans , Academic Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Prof Radmilo Janković , University of Niš, Niš, Serbia

Prof Samir Sakka , Witten/Herdecke University, Köln, Germany

Dr Shaman Jhanji , Royal Marsden Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Dr Takashi Tagami, Nippon Medical School, Tokyo, Japan

