What will political systems of the future look like?

Politics has long pervaded every facet of human life, dictating interactions and experiences on local, national and international levels. In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, understanding how to govern effectively with beneficial policies that uphold and promote democracy is more challenging than ever, especially with unceasing and unprecedented technological advances.

Frontiers in Political Science aims to explore and provide answers to the complex challenges and questions around government, political engagement, policies and broader political phenomena. Calling on new approaches and methodologies Frontiers in Political Science offers an interdisciplinary and collaborative platform that gathers leading experts in the field in the quest for evidenced-based decisions and solutions.

Elections and RepresentationElections lie at the heart of representative democracies underpinned by the core idea that citizens elect citizens to represent their values and interests. How then can we ensure institutional designers are equipped with sufficient knowledge to make the best decisions?

With the Elections and Representation specialty, Professor Ignacio Lago (Pompeu Fabra University) hopes to provide political engineers with "vital information when promoting electoral democracy" by developing a comprehensive understanding of how the rules of the electoral game influence the dynamic and reciprocal relationship between citizens and parties.

Methods and MeasurementLeading experts in the field, Professor Levente Littvay (Central European University) and Professor Matthijs Bogaards (Central European University) come together as co-Chief Editors of the new Methods and Measurement specialty.

Paving the way for the latest insights and fulfilling the promise of mixed-and multi-method research designs, this specialty aims to drive and advance the study of broad political phenomena. With such big questions as how can we strengthen the relationship between theory building and theory testing; and what is the relationship between social science and society, Methods and Measurement welcomes dialogue between all epistemological backgrounds.

Political ParticipationWhat drives political participation? Why do some citizens engage politically and why don’t others? What factors impact peoples’ political engagement? These are just some of the big questions Chief Editor Professor Zoe Lefkofridi (University of Salzburg), aims to address in the Political Participation specialty.

With the citizen at its core, Political Participation explores the myriad forms of political engagements in the hopes of better understanding their causes and consequences. Transcending disciplines, this specialty explores historical and legal dimensions of political rights, drawing from gender, ethnic, and race studies.

The journal will also feature a cross-listed specialty: Refugees and Conflict with Frontiers in Human Dynamics.

