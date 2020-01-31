Frontiers | Science News

  • Science News
  • Featured news
  • Therapeutic horseback riding combined with cognitive exercises can help children with ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorders

Therapeutic horseback riding combined with cognitive exercises can help children with ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorders

Novel combination of therapies improves the motor skills of young people with neurodevelopmental disorders. Image: Shutterstock

-- by Kristin Coan, Frontiers Science Writer

Therapeutic horseback riding combined with brain-building exercises can improve the dexterity, coordination and strength of children with neurodevelopmental disorders, shows a study in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Changes in Motor Skill Proficiency After Equine-Assisted Activities and Brain-Building Tasks in Youth with Neurodevelopmental Disorders Read original article► Download original article (pdf)

Neurodevelopmental disorders - such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) - affect as many as one in six American children. Physical activity is known to benefit these patients in a variety of ways, but this is the first study showing the short and long-term effects of a program combining horseback riding and cognitive training.

“We wanted to investigate how a combination of equine-assisted activities and various brain-building tasks, administered by a speech therapist, would affect motor skills in children with disorders including autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity,” says Dr. Brandon Rigby, of the Texas Woman’s University in the United States.

“Our findings should be helpful to therapists and other healthcare professionals who are tasked with implementing strategies and interventions to improve motor skill proficiency in children and youth with ADHD and ASD, which were the most common diagnoses in our study.”

For their study, Rigby and his collaborators recruited 25 children with neurodevelopmental disorders between the ages of 5 and 16. Each child completed one of several different programs ranging in length from eight weeks to one year. The programs included weekly introductory horseback riding, as well as sessions with a speech therapist two to three times per week.

Related: Gender-biased protein may play role in autism

During the horseback riding, the children learned about horse anatomy, riding equipment, and the basics of riding. The brain-building activities focused on exercises that train the brain to process sensory information such as sound, sight, balance and spatial orientation. These sessions included music therapy, eye tracking exercises and hand-eye coordination tasks. The children and their parents were also given daily exercises that they could perform at home.

After eight weeks of the program, the children showed improved motor skills, although there was sometimes a delay before the changes became apparent. For the participants that continued the program for one year, these benefits continued for the duration of the study. These participants also showed improvements in their behavior and academic performance, including social and communication skills. Additionally, anecdotal responses from parents and caregivers suggested that the children were more positive, focused and calm both in and outside of the program.

Given the small size of the study, larger-scale research is still needed to better understand the potential benefits to the range of neurodevelopmental disorders. Some limitations include the varying diagnoses of the participants (as opposed to looking at benefits per ADHD or autism specifically), and the allowance to continue prescribed medications or therapies outside the scope of this program. Despite this, the program’s results are promising, and the researchers hope that this will inspire further interest in cross-disciplinary programs. “These findings may allow for a greater demand for these programs, ultimately making them more accessible and affordable,” says Rigby.

Original article: Changes in Motor Skill Proficiency After Equine-Assisted Activities and Brain-Building Tasks in Youth with Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Related Content

Post related info

January 31, 2020

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Featured news

Psychology

Related Subjects

Children

Frontiers in Veterinary Science

Mental health

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content