Frontiers and the Norwegian Institute for Water Research form open access publishing agreement

The Norwegian Institute for Water Research (Norsk institutt for vannforskning (NIVA)) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the Norwegian Institute for Water Research will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Norwegian Institute for Water Research will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Norwegian Institute for Water Research.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_NORWEGIAN INSTITUTE FOR WATER RESEARCH’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the institution and, if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Norwegian Institute for Water Research upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Norwegian Institute for Water Research’s intranet (Kilden) or contact Marie Ormset or Inga Fløisand, bibliotek@niva.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.