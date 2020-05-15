Frontiers and Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research form open access publishing agreement

Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact ase.grundstrom@nibio.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.