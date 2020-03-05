Frontiers marks International Women’s Day with two new journals

© Shutterstock 2020

Let’s empower women to take their health into their own hands – that is one of the key missions of the #EachForEqual International Women’s Day campaign on 8th March.

To mark this year’s global day, Frontiers is proud to announce the launch of two complementary journals: Frontiers in Reproductive Health and Frontiers in Global Women’s Health.

Frontiers in Global Women’s Health, led by Stephen Kennedy (University of Oxford),takes a broad view of women’s health globally, focusing on low-middle income countries and bringing together multi-disciplinary research from both social and physical sciences.

Around 303,000 women died in 2015 as a result of complications during pregnancy and childbirth in low-and middle-income countries, the UN reports. And in 2019, 76% of women of reproductive age had access to modern contraception for their family planning needs, an increase of only 2% between 2010 and 2019.

It is vital that the health inequalities underlying these statistics are addressed in order to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. As part of SDG 3, reducing global maternal mortality and ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare is crucial to promoting healthy lives for everyone. SDG 5 also recognizes the key role that sexual and reproductive health play in achieving gender equality and women empowerment.

Infertility remains another key health challenge to address across the world. In 2010, an estimated 48.5 million couples worldwide were experiencing long term infertility. (Mascarenhas et al., 2012).

Frontiers in Reproductive Health, led by Stacey Missmer (Michigan State University), will focus on infertility and sexually transmitted infections, as well as reproductive epidemiology and development.

A multidisciplinary approach at the heart of both journals

Professor Elizabeth Bukusi, Specialty Chief Editor of the HIV and STIs section in Frontiers in Reproductive Health, was inspired early in her career to take a broad approach to reproductive health challenges:

“When working as a young medical officer at a border town of Kenya and Uganda, I realized how reproductive health was affected by many things that were not necessarily considered in the health domain - a lack of money to pay for travel to the clinic could determine the outcome of a pregnancy and cultural beliefs or values can conflict with basic medical decisions.”

Prof. Kennedy also emphasizes the need to bridge academic silos:

“Women’s health has traditionally been the almost exclusive domain of biomedical science but this siloed approach has failed to provide solutions to health inequalities. This is a unique opportunity to bring researchers together from disparate disciplines and make a difference.”

Maternal Health in Conflict Settings edited by Tabassum Firoz, Ribka Amsalu, Isabelle Lange and Hannah Tappis

Mobile Health Tools for Non-Physician Caregivers Providing Obstetric Care edited by Beth Payne, Kerstin Klipstein-Grobusch, Guillermo Martínez Pérez

