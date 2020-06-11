Frontiers | Science News

Is the circular economy the solution to creating sustainable food systems?

We all know food brings people together and building sustainable food systems can bring us even closer, improving the health of our planet and our communities. This is the mission that drives Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems and is also taking centre stage at the upcoming Big Food Workshop. In a series of online events from 15th – 17th June 2020, organized by Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a variety of speakers will deep dive into the circular economy and its potential for transforming our food systems.

A food system includes all aspects of producing and delivering food to people, from production or wild harvest, to processing, marketing, distribution, consumption, recycling and disposal. From climate change to the current COVID-19 pandemic, our food systems face significant challenges.

As Prof. Claire Kremen, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, explains -  transforming our food systems requires out-of-the-box thinking. Big Food Workshop includes speakers with backgrounds across food systems, from policymakers to chefs, creating a unique opportunity to look at the big picture and prompt conversation around constructive change.

Big Food Workshop will look at our food systems through the lens of the city, the eatery, and the meal. Speakers include Harriet Friedmann of Toronto Food Policy Council, Mokgadi Itsweng of Lotsha Home Foods, Patrick Holden of Sustainable Food Trust, and many more. There will also be opportunities for feedback and discussion. To learn more, visit the Big Food Workshop.

Related Content

Post related info

June 11, 2020

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems

Research topics

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content