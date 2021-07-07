Frontiers and the Luxembourg Institute of Health form open access publishing agreement

The Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, LIH will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, LIH will benefit from a 7.5% membership discount under the terms of Luxembourg’s new national publishing agreement with Frontiers.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Luxembourg Institute of Health.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select “Luxembourg Institute of Health” as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with LIH, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Luxembourg Institute of Health upon acceptance.

For more information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require further details, please contact Coralie.Dessenne@lih.lu.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page, or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.