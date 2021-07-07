Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms open access publishing agreement with the Luxembourg National Research Fund (FNR)

Under the terms of Luxembourg’s new national publishing agreement with Frontiers, the Luxembourg National Research Fund will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors, benefitting from a 7.5% membership discount per this agreement.

For more information on Luxembourg’s national publishing agreement with Frontiers, please see the announcements by the National Library of Luxembourg (BNL) and Frontiers.

Information for authors:

Authors should submit their FNR-funded manuscripts through ChronosHub to have the eligible APC amount directly paid by the FNR. Please ensure that your FNR funding, including the grant number, is included both in the Funding statement during submission and in the manuscript text.

If you have any questions, or to check if your article is eligible, please contact fnr@chronoshub.io, or see the FNR Open Access Policy.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visitour institutional memberships page, or contactinstitutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.

