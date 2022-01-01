Pompeu Fabra University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

The University Library of Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, UPF has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from UPF may publish in any Frontiers journal with a 10% discount.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) researcher, please select Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, a 10% discount will be applied on the invoice.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) Open Access posting: free APCs and discounts or contact adquisicions.biblioteca@upf.edu.