Frontiers ebook releases: January 2022

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including special issues on neurobiological biomarkers for developing novel treatments of addiction, recent discoveries in amino acid metabolism in plants, new findings and trends in the largest Caribbean marine protected area, the implications of ethical and legal requirements on artificial intelligence, novel therapeutic approaches to the tumor microenvironment and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own ebook -- by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.