Frontiers and Johannes Kepler University Linz form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Johannes Kepler University Linz has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

Johannes Kepler University Linz supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Johannes Kepler University Linz has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, eligible authors from Johannes Kepler University Linz may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated to Johannes Kepler University Linz.

If the author(s) are members of a FWF-funded project, the FWF may cover the APCs (more information here).

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Johannes Kepler University Linz, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Johannes Kepler University Linz and its Library will benefit from a discount on the article processing charge (APC) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Johannes Kepler University Linz authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Johannes Kepler University Linz’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Johannes Kepler University Linz Library’s Open Access team, and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University Library’s Open Access Publishing page or contact open-access@jku.at.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.