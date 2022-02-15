Valentine’s Day: Research Topics on love, relationships, and intimacy

This Valentine’s Day we’re falling for Research Topics. What’s not to love about the hottest research edited by top scientists like you? With collective views of over 1.8 million, researchers explored topics spanning from digital intimacy and emotional intelligence to the evolution of monogamy and the role of trust in human interaction.

Research Topics:

Shape the future of your field

Become a guest editor for an article collection around your own research theme. Benefit from increased impact and discoverability, a dedicated platform and support team, and rigorous peer review for every paper.

Suggest your topic