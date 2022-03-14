The University of Kent has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

The University of Kent has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The University of Kent supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal with a discount of 10% on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles.

This agreement will further encourage University of Kent authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

This agreement provides a discount only and does not cover the full costs of your APC. You are advised to obtain confirmation of funding to cover the remaining 90% of the APC. Please see this University of Kent Article Processing Charge webpage for the eligibility criteria and application form. You can apply for University funding using the pre-print submitted version of your article. Once you have received confirmation of funding, submit your article to Frontiers under this agreement. Please select ‘University of Kent’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Kent and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Kent’s Article Processing Charge webpages or contact researchsupport@kent.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.