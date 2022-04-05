Frontiers in Microbiology welcomes new Field Chief Editor, Prof. Paul D. Cotter

Frontiers in Microbiology warmly welcomes our new Field Chief Editor, Prof. Paul D. Cotter, the Head of Food Biosciences at Teagasc and a Principal Investigator with APC Microbiome Ireland, Vistamilk and Food for Health Ireland.

On this occasion, we would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our retiring Field Chief Editor, Prof. Martin G. Klotz who had been an inspiration and motivation to not only the editorial board members but also the entire journal team for the past 11 years. His fervent approach, passion for this field of science and constant feedback are some of the vital reasons that drove the success of this journal from its infancy to full growth.

In his words, “After a humble beginning, the journal has matured into a widely read and cited destination venue, presenting solid science in presently 18 specialty sections, each directed by Chief Editors who lead boards of dedicated Associate editors and Review editors, selected based on their expertise and standing in the peer community. It will continue to take more than a village and relentless focus on quality (authenticity, originality & reproducibility) of what the peer community will find published in Frontiers in Microbiology - I am confident that the journal will prosper under the stewardship of my successor.”

Taking up his baton, Prof. Paul D Cotter with his vast expertise in microbiology and food science is ready to lead the team with reinvigorating new thoughts and ideas. His deep passion for science from childhood led him to choose a college degree in biological sciences. He moved to Teagasc, a semi-state organization that carries out research as part of the Irish Department of Food Agriculture and the Marine. Here, he established a research team with a focus on microbiome-based technologies for a variety of applications targeting consumers and the agro-food industry. This path also led him and his team to create the Irish DNA Sequencing Centre. In the subsequent years, his team through his leadership have applied sequencing and culture-based approaches to study and generate applications relating to the microbiology of foods, the food chain and of a variety of microbial niches in humans and animals. His paramount contribution to the field of food microbiology is also evident through his involvement with other agencies such as APC Microbiome Ireland, VistaMilk and Food for Health Ireland. He has also led the Irish Coronavirus Sequencing Consortium and co-ordinates a large EU project, MASTER (Microbiome Applications for Sustainable food systems through Technologies and EnteRprise). Added to this, he is also a part-time CEO of SeqBiome, a microbiome sequencing and bioinformatics service provider that he co-founded in 2020.

When asked about his new role as Field Chief Editor for the journal, “My enthusiasm for all things microbiology-related is as great as ever and so the opportunity to contribute to the broader field as an FCE at Frontiers in Microbiology, by providing a means for researchers to share their findings while ensuring the maintenance of high standards and integrity, was too attractive to refuse. I look back in awe at the remarkable job performed by Martin as the founding FCE and am extremely excited at the prospect of learning from him and working with the fantastic team of Specialty Chief Editors, Associate Editors and the Frontiers administrative team in the coming months as I become familiar with the role.”

We are looking forward to working with Prof. Cotter for many years to come with his new ideas, inspiration and guidance which with no doubt will take the journal to new heights.