Pride Month 2022: Article collections on health and wellbeing in the LGBTQIA+ community

Pride month 2022's theme is celebrating 50 years of Pride with a focus on acknowledging the many positive achievements of the LGBTQIA+ movement. We are proud to showcase the top closed and open article collections on improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+  individuals. Researchers explored topics spanning from transgender pain and queer aging to HIV prevention and sexual health in non-binary adolescents.

Read our closed article collections:

shutterstock_1912041877

Gender Dysphoria

8 articles | 274,000 views

Integrating knowledge regarding diagnostic challenges, clinical presentations and health promotion modalities for GD individuals.

shutterstock_372956731

HIV prevention

8 articles | 45,000 views

Beneficiary, provider, and health system perspective on implementing PrEP in community settings worldwide.

shutterstock_1610904673

LGBT+ youth

8 articles | 112,000 views

Understanding the psychosexual, physiobiological and social development of LGBTAQ young people in family, school, and work environments.

shutterstock_1550022635

Transgender healthcare

13 articles | 82,000 views

Answering how hormonal interventions influence the mental and physical health trajectories of people with gender dysphoria.

shutterstock_1933648517

LGBT+ parents

15 articles | 107,500 views

Exploring the experiences and psychological outcomes of LGBTQ parents and their children, throughout their family life cycle: family building by LGBTQ people, the transition to parenthood for LGBTQ parents, and functioning of LGBTQ parents and their children.

Submit to our open article collections:

square-woman-with-stomach-ache-sick-black-african-woman-suffering-from-stomachache-menstrual-period-cramp-abdominal-pain-food-poisoning-gastritis-acid-reflux

Transgender pain

Collection editor: Clair Kronk, Yale University

The intersection of gender and pain is an important area of research, but only recently has pain in the transgender population begun to be addressed.

square-young-carer-walking-with-the-elderly-woman-in-the-park

LGBT+ aging

Collection editor: Miranda Leontowitsch, Goethe University Frankfurt

The central goals are to queer ageing and reveal counter-narratives of ageing that transgress the boundaries of heterosexuality, normative life course models, and successful ageing by offering alternative temporalities and relationalities in later life.

shutterstock_1827611663

Noncommunicable chronic diseases

Collection editor: Billy Caceres, Columbia University

Seeking high-quality quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods research studies that examine social, structural, and/or environmental determinants of NCDs among LGBT+ individuals.

square-asian-woman-professional-psychologist-doctor-giving-the-consult-to-female-patients-in-modern-living-room-of-house-or-hospital-exam-room-mental-health-concept

Mental health

Collection editor: Jinghua Li, Sun Yat-sen University

Investigating the spatial and temporal patterns, the risk factors, and underlying mechanisms of mental health problems and suicidal behaviors among sexual minorities.

square-crowds-of-people-wave-gay-pride-flags-at-a-solidarity-march

Reproductive health

Collection editor: Diane Chen, Children's Hospital of Chicago

Highlighting innovative research, clinical, educational, and policy approaches to improving sexual and reproductive health among transgender and non-binary adolescents and young adults.

Related Content