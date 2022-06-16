- Science News
- Pride Month 2022: Article collections on health and wellbeing in the LGBTQIA+ community
Pride month 2022's theme is celebrating 50 years of Pride with a focus on acknowledging the many positive achievements of the LGBTQIA+ movement. We are proud to showcase the top closed and open article collections on improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ individuals. Researchers explored topics spanning from transgender pain and queer aging to HIV prevention and sexual health in non-binary adolescents.
Read our closed article collections:
8 articles | 274,000 views
Integrating knowledge regarding diagnostic challenges, clinical presentations and health promotion modalities for GD individuals.
8 articles | 45,000 views
Beneficiary, provider, and health system perspective on implementing PrEP in community settings worldwide.
8 articles | 112,000 views
Understanding the psychosexual, physiobiological and social development of LGBTAQ young people in family, school, and work environments.
13 articles | 82,000 views
Answering how hormonal interventions influence the mental and physical health trajectories of people with gender dysphoria.
15 articles | 107,500 views
Exploring the experiences and psychological outcomes of LGBTQ parents and their children, throughout their family life cycle: family building by LGBTQ people, the transition to parenthood for LGBTQ parents, and functioning of LGBTQ parents and their children.
Submit to our open article collections:
Collection editor: Clair Kronk, Yale University
The intersection of gender and pain is an important area of research, but only recently has pain in the transgender population begun to be addressed.
Collection editor: Miranda Leontowitsch, Goethe University Frankfurt
The central goals are to queer ageing and reveal counter-narratives of ageing that transgress the boundaries of heterosexuality, normative life course models, and successful ageing by offering alternative temporalities and relationalities in later life.
Noncommunicable chronic diseases
Collection editor: Billy Caceres, Columbia University
Seeking high-quality quantitative, qualitative, and mixed methods research studies that examine social, structural, and/or environmental determinants of NCDs among LGBT+ individuals.
Collection editor: Jinghua Li, Sun Yat-sen University
Investigating the spatial and temporal patterns, the risk factors, and underlying mechanisms of mental health problems and suicidal behaviors among sexual minorities.
Collection editor: Diane Chen, Children's Hospital of Chicago
Highlighting innovative research, clinical, educational, and policy approaches to improving sexual and reproductive health among transgender and non-binary adolescents and young adults.