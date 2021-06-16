- Science News
- Research Topics
- Pride Month 2021: Research Topics on Visibility, Unity, and Equality
Pride month 2021’s theme is visibility, unity, and equality, with a focus on the multitude of battles the LGBT+ community has been fighting throughout the pandemic. Check out our curated list of the best Research Topics addressing these issues!
Research Topics:
Gender Dysphoria: Diagnostic Issues, Clinical Aspects and Health Promotion
LGBTQ Parents and Their Children during the Family Life Cycle
Feminist, anti-racist and LGBTI+ activisms within and beyond pandemic times: scrutinizing the implications of the digital shift
Implementing PrEP in Community Settings Worldwide: Beneficiary, Provider and Health System Perspectives
Anti-Transgender Prejudice: Causes, Consequences, and Interventions
Sexuality, Gender and Asylum: Refugees at a Crossroads
Cancer Prevention, Treatment and Survivorship in the LGBTQIA Community
Toward a New Understanding of LGBTAQ Youth: Promoting Innovative Perspectives
Research in Transgender Healthcare: What Have We Learned and Where are We Going?