Pride Month 2021: Research Topics on Visibility, Unity, and Equality

Pride month 2021’s theme is visibility, unity, and equality, with a focus on the multitude of battles the LGBT+ community has been fighting throughout the pandemic. Check out our curated list of the best Research Topics addressing these issues!

Research Topics:

Gender Dysphoria: Diagnostic Issues, Clinical Aspects and Health Promotion

LGBTQ Parents and Their Children during the Family Life Cycle

Sexuality 3.0

Feminist, anti-racist and LGBTI+ activisms within and beyond pandemic times: scrutinizing the implications of the digital shift

Implementing PrEP in Community Settings Worldwide: Beneficiary, Provider and Health System Perspectives

Anti-Transgender Prejudice: Causes, Consequences, and Interventions

Sexuality, Gender and Asylum: Refugees at a Crossroads

Cancer Prevention, Treatment and Survivorship in the LGBTQIA Community

Toward a New Understanding of LGBTAQ Youth: Promoting Innovative Perspectives

Research in Transgender Healthcare: What Have We Learned and Where are We Going?

LGBT Inclusion in Schools