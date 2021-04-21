Frontiers | Science News

International Earth Day 2021: Research Topics to Restore Our Earth

Earth Day 2021’s theme is Restore Our Earth™, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. Check out our curated list of the best Research Topics addressing these issues!

Research Topics:

Re-Purposing Universities for Sustainable Human Progress

Evaluating Success in Wildlife Conservation and Management

Climate Risks, Resilience and Adaptation in Coastal Systems

Rethinking Food Systems: Circular Economy and Urban Agriculture

High-Quality Knowledge for Climate Adaptation: Revisiting Criteria of Credibility, Legitimacy, Salience, and Usability

(10 Years) Water-Energy-Food Nexus: Role of Water Quality in Land Use/Land Cover Transformations in River Basins

From Observations to Predictions and Projections: Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Risk Assessment and Management in Sub-Saharan Africa

The Role of Negative Emission Technologies in Addressing Our Climate Goals

Urban Water Management, Planning, and Design: Links, Opportunities, and Challenges

Related Content