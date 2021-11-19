Restoring our planet: Research Topics on COP26

With all eyes on the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this month, we have curated a list of our best Research Topics addressing the four goals of the conference. Explore collections on securing net zero and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach, adapting to protect natural habitats, mobilizing climate finance, and tackling the crisis through collaboration.

Research Topics:

1) Secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach

The Role of Ocean-based Negative Emission Technologies for Climate Mitigation

The Impact of Microorganisms on Consumption of Atmospheric Trace Gases

The Role of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Technologies in a Net-Zero Carbon Future

2) Adapt to protect communities and natural habitats

Marine Ecosystem Restoration (MER) – Challenges and New Horizons

Enhancing Natural Regeneration to Restore Landscapes

Operationalizing the Concepts of Resilience and Resistance for Managing Ecosystems and Species at Risk

3) Mobilize finance

Green Finance, Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy, and COVID-19

Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Development: From Smart Cities to Circular Economy

Application of Big Data, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and Other Advanced Analytical Techniques in Environmental Economics and Policy

4) Work together to deliver

Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Science in Assessing the Health Status of Marine Ecosystems

Environmental Engagement and Cultural Value: Global Perspectives for Protecting the Natural World

The Pathway to Solutions: New Frontiers in Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation

Inspired by COP26?

Submit your latest climate research to our COP26 Research Topic.

COP26: The Climate Crisis and the Urgent Need for Action