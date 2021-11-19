Restoring our planet: Research Topics on COP26

- Science News
With all eyes on the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this month, we have curated a list of our best Research Topics addressing the four goals of the conference. Explore collections on securing net zero and keeping 1.5 degrees within reach, adapting to protect natural habitats, mobilizing climate finance, and tackling the crisis through collaboration.
Research Topics:
1) Secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach
The Role of Ocean-based Negative Emission Technologies for Climate Mitigation
The Impact of Microorganisms on Consumption of Atmospheric Trace Gases
The Role of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Technologies in a Net-Zero Carbon Future
2) Adapt to protect communities and natural habitats
Marine Ecosystem Restoration (MER) – Challenges and New Horizons
Enhancing Natural Regeneration to Restore Landscapes
Operationalizing the Concepts of Resilience and Resistance for Managing Ecosystems and Species at Risk
3) Mobilize finance
Green Finance, Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy, and COVID-19
Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Development: From Smart Cities to Circular Economy
Application of Big Data, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and Other Advanced Analytical Techniques in Environmental Economics and Policy
4) Work together to deliver
Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Science in Assessing the Health Status of Marine Ecosystems
Environmental Engagement and Cultural Value: Global Perspectives for Protecting the Natural World
The Pathway to Solutions: New Frontiers in Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation
Inspired by COP26?
