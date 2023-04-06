Earth Day: Research Topics on how we can invest in our planet

To celebrate Earth Day later this month, we are highlighting the top Research Topics about how we might invest in the planet we live on. Join us by reading up on the incredible findings and solutions made by researchers from across the globe. With more than 1.1 million collective views, scientists explored topics and advanced fields, including sustainable aviation fuels, marine ecosystem restoration, renewable energy solutions, and sustainable urban infrastructure.

Research Topics:

Shape the future of your field

Become a guest editor for an article collection around your own research theme. Benefit from increased impact and discoverability, a dedicated platform and support team, and rigorous peer review for every paper.

Suggest your topic