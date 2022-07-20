Heat wave: article collections on the global impact of rising temperatures

- Science News
As the temperature rises this summer, we have gathered our top article collections on how heat effects us and the planet. With collective views of over 1 million, researchers were fired up by topics spanning from plant heat stress and weather extremes in the urban environment to marine heatwaves and human heat acclimation.
Article collections:
