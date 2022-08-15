- Science News
- Research Topics
- Back to school: article collections to get you ready for the new academic year
Back to school: article collections to get you ready for the new academic year
As the new academic year begins, we have gathered our top article collections on education. With collective views of over 2.9 million, researchers explored topics spanning from the natural world as a resource for learning and advancements in technology-based assessment to overcoming inequalities in schools and gendered paths into STEM.
Article collections:
Shape the future of your field
Become a guest editor of an article collection around your own research theme. Benefit from increased impact and discoverability, a dedicated platform and support team, and rigorous peer review for every paper.