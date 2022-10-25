Frontiers | Science News

Università degli Studi “Magna Graecia” di Catanzaro forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The university library Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available.

Information for researchers

When submitting your article, please select Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro as the institutional payer in the payment information section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro library, and if confirmed, an invoice for the APC minus 10% partnership discount will be sent to you via the appropriate university department.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro open access page or contact sba@unicz.it.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Related Content

Post related info

October 25, 2022

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content