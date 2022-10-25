Università degli Studi “Magna Graecia” di Catanzaro forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The university library Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available.

Information for researchers

When submitting your article, please select Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro as the institutional payer in the payment information section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro library, and if confirmed, an invoice for the APC minus 10% partnership discount will be sent to you via the appropriate university department.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Università degli Studi "Magna Graecia" di Catanzaro open access page or contact sba@unicz.it.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.