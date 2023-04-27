 Università degli Studi di Firenze (University of Florence) forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Università degli Studi di Firenze has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible authors from Università degli Studi di Firenze may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process and benefit from a 10% partnership discount.

The University Library System of Università degli Studi di Firenze supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage researchers from the Università degli Studi di Firenze to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a researcher at the Università degli Studi di Firenze, please select Università degli Studi di Firenze in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to your department upon acceptance. In the case of APC covered by a third-party funder, the agreement conditions will not be applied.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Università degli Studi di Firenze open access page or contact unifi-care@sba.unifi.it.