Frontiers | Science News

Response to the Leiden Madtrics blog – 31 October 2022

Leiden Madtrics is the official blog of the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) at Leiden University. Below, we offer our acknowledgment and our response to this blog about Frontiers.

We are glad that the editors are pleased and proud of the outcome of their Research Topic project. This is a hugely important area and their contribution will serve to inform and encourage debate, which is something we, at Frontiers, always welcome.

Further, we are sorry that they were dissatisfied with their experience and felt their opinions went unheard.

The subject area of their collection proved to be particularly challenging to the AI algorithms we employ at Frontiers, including for the identification of reviewers, which in general have been less well-trained in the social sciences, although this is an area we continually are seeking to improve.

We still feel that an editorial was not the appropriate channel for the discussion, but we had not yet ruled out its publication. We had suggested that we use their experiences as feedback to our product development team, to have a constructive discussion directly with those who are working on the Frontiers platform, and from there create lasting improvements.

We will take this as an opportunity to learn and to reiterate our dedication to continually improving our processes and quality controls; in fact, many of the points raised in the blog have since been addressed on the platform.

We will be pleased to take into account all these observations and experiences as we move forward with the development of the next versions of our editorial platform.

Related Content

Post related info

October 31, 2022

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Featured news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content