Philipp University of Marburg forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Philipps University Marburg has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible researchers of Philipps University Marburg may benefit from 10 % membership discount.

To check your eligibility, for information on how much of the APCs can be covered by the Open Access Publishing Fund or if you require any further details, please visit the libraries Open Access Publishing page or contact openaccess@ub.uni-marburg.de, a prerequisite for eligibility is that the corresponding author of the article is a member of Philipps University Marburg

Philipps University of Marburg supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage researchers of Philipps University Marburg to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a researcher of Philipps University Marburg, please select Philipp University Marburg in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Philipp University Marburg upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Philipp University of Marburg open access page or contact openaccess@ub.uni-marburg.de