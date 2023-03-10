Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development (Hochschule für nachhaltige Entwicklung Eberswalde) has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The institutional agreement means that eligible researchers will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Library of the Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development.

The University Library at Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. This also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development researcher, please select Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will maybe be paid by Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development open access page or contact open.access@hnee.de